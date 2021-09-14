Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Chamber Orchestra

September 14, 2021 4:00AM

ROCO is the most fun someone can have with chamber music.
ROCO is the most fun someone can have with chamber music. Photo by Ray Kuglar, Courtesy of Blueprint Film Co
click to enlarge ROCO is the most fun someone can have with chamber music. - PHOTO BY RAY KUGLAR, COURTESY OF BLUEPRINT FILM CO
ROCO is the most fun someone can have with chamber music.
Photo by Ray Kuglar, Courtesy of Blueprint Film Co
Not only is ROCO one of Houston's hardest working orchestras...they're also the most fun you can have with classical music. The group runs three seasons concurrently: "In Concert" is more traditional programming with the full orchestra, "Connections" features small chamber appearances in various locations like museums and cultural event centers, and "Unchambered" allows for small performance groups to introduce their own programming.

The fun keeps rolling. For kicks last year, ROCO introduced a brass band that conducted pop-up appearances throughout the pandemic.

The organization does more than just play great music...it takes music beyond the stage and puts it out to the community. For example, ROCO is in partnership with places like Buffalo Bayou, Texas Children's Hospital, the Menninger Clinic, Texas Southern University and the Holocaust Museum Houston to provide free music to any and all. That's just the short list of who all ROCO works with.

If that isn't enough, in a recent study from the Institute for Composer Diversity — an organization that advocates for diversity and inclusion in music — ROCO placed No. 1 in the country for performing the works of women and No. 2 for the works of composers of color. Founder Alecia Lawyer says this type of dynamic programming is not by design. Rather, it is simply the natural result when in conversation with living composers who are producing quality music.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


713-665-2700
roco.org
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sam Byrd is a freelance contributor to the Houston Press who loves to take in all of Houston’s sights, sounds, food and fun. He also loves helping others to discover Houston’s rich culture.
Contact: Sam Byrd

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation