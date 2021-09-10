Best Of Houston® 2021: Community Orchestra

click to enlarge ECHO's membership is composed of amateur, retired, professional and semi-professional musicians who perform orchestral music in minimally priced public concerts and events. Photo by Friedhelm Luening

Now entering its eighth season, Energy Corridor of Houston Orchestra (ECHO) is the little orchestra that could.Made up of people who live and/or work in Houston's Energy Corridor, their membership rivals that of the city's finest symphony orchestras in our city. In fact, in recent seasons, members of the Houston Symphony have asked to perform as guests with ECHO. Talk about a high compliment.Beyond that, they are planting the seeds to grow the next generation of musicians. It's Young Artists Concerto Competition is one of the most anticipated events each season, highlight the best and brightest of upcoming orchestral talent. (Another annual concert to keep on the radar is its New Year's Eve concert.)For people who live on Houston's west side (or anyone within the Greater Houston area for that matter), but don't want to drive downtown for culture, ECHO brings the sophistication to them. EHCO's programming is always fun, and when times got tough during COVID-19, they were able to switch gears by offering small ensembles performing in community settings like restaurants and outdoor gathering spaces. They have heart, create beautiful art, and they're made entirely of people who have daytime jobs and play music on the side simply for the joy it brings. That love translates into the experience ECHO delivers.Keep chugging along, ECHO!