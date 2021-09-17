Best Of Houston® 2021: Gay Bar

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

Michael’s Outpost isn’t located in the main cluster of gay bars in Montrose, but don’t sleep on this cozy little haunt that’s just a stone’s throw from the rest of the gayborhood. This piano bar meets cabaret by way of neighborhood watering hole has some of nicest bartenders, a back patio for fresh air, and the promise of fun every night of the week.Michael’s Outpost used its downtime in the pandemic to revamp and refurbish the building. With a new coat of paint, new floors, additional televisions (for watching sports…or Golden Girl reruns!), a juiced-up lighting system, and updates to the stage…including what once could have been Michael Jackson’s shower curtain as a backdrop…this bar is absolutely fabulous, dah’ling.The venue pumps out fresh and entertaining content with drag stars each week. For example, Mondays are The Broad's Way, a show that is inspired from start-to-finish by the musicals that we all know and adore. Tuesdays are Movie Muffs, where silver screen and small screen starlets serve as the inspiration for each week’s theme. Thursdays are karaoke with Dina Jacobs, who is well into her mid-70s and still performing in drag weekly. Fridays are Modern Nostalgia, which is a delightful romp through the first half of the 20th century's soundtrack along with a sprinkling of other more current decades every other week. Saturdays are Eye Cons, which is Houston's longest running illusion show, so expect appearances by Cher, Bette Midler, Madonna, Chaka Khan, Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Reba McEntire, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Judy Garland, Dusty Springfield, Patsy Cline, Liza Minnelli, Shania Twain and all their famous friends.If piano singalongs are more your thing, don’t miss out on the fabulous pianists throughout the week including Bill Bartlett, Jerry Atwood, Clay Howell and Ben Chavez, who are always willing to take requests. So, cozy up to the piano, croon a few of your favorite songs, and enjoy all the trappings of this year's best gay bar.713-520-8446