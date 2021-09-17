Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Gay Bar

September 17, 2021 4:00AM

Michael's Outpost has the cure for whatever ails you.
Michael's Outpost has the cure for whatever ails you. Photo by Sam Byrd
Michael’s Outpost isn’t located in the main cluster of gay bars in Montrose, but don’t sleep on this cozy little haunt that’s just a stone’s throw from the rest of the gayborhood. This piano bar meets cabaret by way of neighborhood watering hole has some of nicest bartenders, a back patio for fresh air, and the promise of fun every night of the week.

Michael’s Outpost used its downtime in the pandemic to revamp and refurbish the building. With a new coat of paint, new floors, additional televisions (for watching sports…or Golden Girl reruns!), a juiced-up lighting system, and updates to the stage…including what once could have been Michael Jackson’s shower curtain as a backdrop…this bar is absolutely fabulous, dah’ling.

The venue pumps out fresh and entertaining content with drag stars each week. For example, Mondays are The Broad's Way, a show that is inspired from start-to-finish by the musicals that we all know and adore. Tuesdays are Movie Muffs, where silver screen and small screen starlets serve as the inspiration for each week’s theme. Thursdays are karaoke with Dina Jacobs, who is well into her mid-70s and still performing in drag weekly. Fridays are Modern Nostalgia, which is a delightful romp through the first half of the 20th century's soundtrack along with a sprinkling of other more current decades every other week. Saturdays are Eye Cons, which is Houston's longest running illusion show, so expect appearances by Cher, Bette Midler, Madonna, Chaka Khan, Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Reba McEntire, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Judy Garland, Dusty Springfield, Patsy Cline, Liza Minnelli, Shania Twain and all their famous friends.

If piano singalongs are more your thing, don’t miss out on the fabulous pianists throughout the week including Bill Bartlett, Jerry Atwood, Clay Howell and Ben Chavez, who are always willing to take requests. So, cozy up to the piano, croon a few of your favorite songs, and enjoy all the trappings of this year's best gay bar.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


1419 Richmond Avenue, Houston
713-520-8446
michaelsoutpost.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation