Best Of Houston® 2021: Local Choir

click to enlarge Houston Chamber Choir is this year's best local choir. Photo by Jeff Grass Photography

Houston Chamber Choir is the epitome of grace and their commitment to performance is unparalleled. It doesn't hurt that the choir is composed of some of the most talented vocalists in the area, all under the direction of a highly skilled Artistic Director.The previous 18 months was one for the books. The Houston Chamber Choir went from the high (winning a Grammy Award for the album) to the low (cancelling the remainder of its 2019-20 season due to COVID-19) within one month.But the organization didn't let that get them down. Instead, it launched a daily podcast, With One Accord, that allowed listeners to have a moment to reflect on the comfort song can bring...leaning heavily on the catalogue of music the choir previously recorded. The podcast evolved to spotlight local artists and choirs with this newfound audience.As the choir planned the 2020-21 season, a digital format made the most sense. So, members rehearsed in parking garages and outdoor spaces. Then, they recorded each concert's songs on one day and taped themselves lip syncing to the recordings to make a music video. The new format brought the best of both worlds...they captured the live audio recordings and provided a curated show that could be appreciated across the world for the entire season.Even in a tumultuous year, the choir proved just why it is THE Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir. Talk about a "lemons into lemonade" story.