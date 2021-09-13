Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Local Choir

September 13, 2021 4:00AM

Houston Chamber Choir is this year's best local choir.
Houston Chamber Choir is this year's best local choir. Photo by Jeff Grass Photography
click to enlarge Houston Chamber Choir is this year's best local choir. - PHOTO BY JEFF GRASS PHOTOGRAPHY
Houston Chamber Choir is this year's best local choir.
Photo by Jeff Grass Photography
Houston Chamber Choir is the epitome of grace and their commitment to performance is unparalleled. It doesn't hurt that the choir is composed of some of the most talented vocalists in the area, all under the direction of a highly skilled Artistic Director.

The previous 18 months was one for the books. The Houston Chamber Choir went from the high (winning a Grammy Award for the album Duruflé) to the low (cancelling the remainder of its 2019-20 season due to COVID-19) within one month.

But the organization didn't let that get them down. Instead, it launched a daily podcast, With One Accord, that allowed listeners to have a moment to reflect on the comfort song can bring...leaning heavily on the catalogue of music the choir previously recorded. The podcast evolved to spotlight local artists and choirs with this newfound audience.

As the choir planned the 2020-21 season, a digital format made the most sense. So, members rehearsed in parking garages and outdoor spaces. Then, they recorded each concert's songs on one day and taped themselves lip syncing to the recordings to make a music video. The new format brought the best of both worlds...they captured the live audio recordings and provided a curated show that could be appreciated across the world for the entire season.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


Even in a tumultuous year, the choir proved just why it is THE Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir. Talk about a "lemons into lemonade" story.

713-224-5566
houstonchamberchoir.org
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation