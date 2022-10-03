Best of Houston® 2022 - Best Community Orchestra

When you want a community orchestra that has heart, you know you need to go to the one that actually works with hearts. The Texas Medical Center Orchestra is the go-to for a completely volunteer-based group of musicians who live and/or work in the medical center.It's an interesting concept. People who live and breathe healthcare take their limited discretionary time to do things like play a violin or a trombone (here's looking at you,), and it turns out they're really good at it. Whatever it is that they are doing, the magic is working for us...because they're quite talented at it and we just can't get enough.Just to put a little heft behind their name, they've performed at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Miller Outdoor Theatre, and the ever-esteemed Carnegie Hall. That has been the type of criteria to catch the notice ofto grant the Texas Medical Center Orchestra the title of 2022's Best Community Orchestra.Director Libi Libel has no plans of stopping the power behind this music, and "power" is the theme of its upcoming season, which has earned the attention of some of the most talented guest performers to lend their talents to this group of life savers and music makers.The upcoming season will include “La Zarzuela Vive!” featuring guest soloists Ricardo Garcia and Jimena Montserrat; "The Power of the Human Spirit" with Houston Symphony cellist Brinton Averil Smith; "The Power of Life" featuring pianist Diego Caetano; and "The Power of This Moment" with violinist Clara Saitkoulov.Their professionalism in the operating room and in the performance hall earn equal appreciation.