Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2022

Best of Houston® 2022 - Best Community Orchestra

October 3, 2022 4:00AM

The Texas Medical Center Orchestra is this year's Best Community Orchestra
The Texas Medical Center Orchestra is this year's Best Community Orchestra Screenshot from https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10160068214576866&set=a.10150632949166866
Best Community Orchestra: Texas Medical Center Orchestra

When you want a community orchestra that has heart, you know you need to go to the one that actually works with hearts. The Texas Medical Center Orchestra is the go-to for a completely volunteer-based group of musicians who live and/or work in the medical center.

It's an interesting concept. People who live and breathe healthcare take their limited discretionary time to do things like play a violin or a trombone (here's looking at you, Music Man), and it turns out they're really good at it. Whatever it is that they are doing, the magic is working for us...because they're quite talented at it and we just can't get enough.

Just to put a little heft behind their name, they've performed at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Miller Outdoor Theatre, and the ever-esteemed Carnegie Hall. That has been the type of criteria to catch the notice of Houston Press to grant the Texas Medical Center Orchestra the title of 2022's Best Community Orchestra.

Director Libi Libel has no plans of stopping the power behind this music, and "power" is the theme of its upcoming season, which has earned the attention of some of the most talented guest performers to lend their talents to this group of life savers and music makers.

The upcoming season will include “La Zarzuela Vive!” featuring guest soloists Ricardo Garcia and Jimena Montserrat; "The Power of the Human Spirit" with Houston Symphony cellist Brinton Averil Smith; "The Power of Life" featuring pianist Diego Caetano; and "The Power of This Moment" with violinist Clara Saitkoulov.

Their professionalism in the operating room and in the performance hall earn equal appreciation.

tmcorchestra.org
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 33-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation