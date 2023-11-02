Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Chamber Orchestra

Of all the music outlets in the Greater Houston area, it’s hard for any one group to stand out from the many similar offerings. Kinetic Ensemble, however, found its groove this year and really broke apart from the pack. Kinetic is a conductor-less ensemble—a sight within itself—where the musicians amplify diverse, under-represented and newly composed classical music. This year’s performances have used current composers to sonically discuss the pandemic and the not-too-long-ago Texas freeze. They’ve also stepped outside the “instruments only” trope by recruiting stunning vocalists to explore themes of love, fear and vulnerability. There’s a healthy dose of classical compositions in their repertoire as well, for the musical purists.They’re versatile too. They’re larger shows feature all 16 musicians, which allows the listener to enjoy the full sound while still being able to focus on the individual musicians. And when needed, they can pare down to only two players for select performances.