Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Chamber Orchestra

November 2, 2023 4:00AM

Kinetic Ensemble brings the drama with its conductor-less format and socially relevant programming.
Kinetic Ensemble brings the drama with its conductor-less format and socially relevant programming. Photo by Ben Doyle
Best Chamber Orchestra: Kinetic Ensemble

Of all the music outlets in the Greater Houston area, it’s hard for any one group to stand out from the many similar offerings. Kinetic Ensemble, however, found its groove this year and really broke apart from the pack. Kinetic is a conductor-less ensemble—a sight within itself—where the musicians amplify diverse, under-represented and newly composed classical music. This year’s performances have used current composers to sonically discuss the pandemic and the not-too-long-ago Texas freeze. They’ve also stepped outside the “instruments only” trope by recruiting stunning vocalists to explore themes of love, fear and vulnerability. There’s a healthy dose of classical compositions in their repertoire as well, for the musical purists.

They’re versatile too. They’re larger shows feature all 16 musicians, which allows the listener to enjoy the full sound while still being able to focus on the individual musicians. And when needed, they can pare down to only two players for select performances.

kineticensemble.org
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation