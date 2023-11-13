Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Choir

Best Choir: Houston Show Choir



The Houston Show Choir is neck-and-neck with any adult who ever wanted to star on Glee. The choir has step-touch-step-touched its way into our hearts and minds with full-throated approval. Dare we even say, it's a guilty pleasure come to juicy fruition.



The chorus is composed of local talent, and their hearts are filled with ambition, music and enough choreography to keep Paula Abdul's hands perpetually clapping. The always-talented group recently celebrated its 90th anniversary by performing 90 songs in just as many minutes. And just to shake things up, the group is taking creativity to new levels with its upcoming holiday concert...which ranges from nonconventional choices like "Die Hard," "Rent," "Bridget Jones' Diary," "Love, Actually," "Ghostbusters 2" and "Pitch Perfect 2."



How's that for a diverse selection of music? Grab tickets now while they're still available.



713-487-5240

