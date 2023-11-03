Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Comic Book Store

November 3, 2023

A Houston geekdom institution. Photo by Jef Rouner.
Best Comic Book Store: Nan's Games and Comics Too

Nan's is such a Houston icon that's it's easy to forget how amazing the store really is. It started as a toy and doll shop more than 50 years ago, and since the 1990s has been the best place to find a hidden pop culture gem. Every inch of the space is used to create a kind of dragon's hoard of items. Their selection of tabletop titles is astounding, especially if you like spookier fare, and their collectible selection is second to none.

Customers looking to flesh out their comic collections with single issues will find a meticulously arranged selection, and there is a very respectable trade shelf that should keep anyone busy. It is, simply, a fun place to be, and a space that has maintained its love of comics and sci-fi/fantasy with love for longer than many Houstonians have been alive. You can feel the unbroken chain of fandom that permeates the walls, creating a hallowed ground for geekery.

2011 Southwest Freeway, Houston
713-520-8700
nansgames.com
