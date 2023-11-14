Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Little Free Library

November 14, 2023 4:00AM

Extra protection in these turbulent times. Photo by Jef Rouner
Best Free Little Library: Little Banned Library

Over the past year there has been a concerted effort to remove books from school and public libraries that deal with social justice, white supremacy, and LGBT themes. One solution to the problem is the Little Banned Library outside Ike's Love & Sandwiches.

Built of steel and reinforced bars by Cetafab Custom Fabrication at the request of Ike's owners Jennifer and Glenn Clements, the library was made to withstand tampering and vandalism. Inside, readers can find books like Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry and Flamer. The Clementses have vowed to keep restocking the library in case of theft. For making a stand against censorship, as well as literally being metal as hell, it's the best little free library in the city.

1051 Heights Boulevard, Houston
