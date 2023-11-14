Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Little Free Library

Over the past year there has been a concerted effort to remove books from school and public libraries that deal with social justice, white supremacy, and LGBT themes. One solution to the problem is the Little Banned Library outside Ike's Love & Sandwiches.Built of steel and reinforced bars by Cetafab Custom Fabrication at the request of Ike's owners Jennifer and Glenn Clements, the library was made to withstand tampering and vandalism. Inside, readers can find books likeand. The Clementses have vowed to keep restocking the library in case of theft. For making a stand against censorship, as well as literally being metal as hell, it's the best little free library in the city.