Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Place to Buy Video Games

November 15, 2023 4:00AM

A treasure trove of games.
A treasure trove of games. Photo by Jef Rouner
Best Place to Buy Video Games: Re-Play Games

Retro gaming collecting has exploded over the last decade, and Re-Play Games is the best place in Houston to get into that hobby. Customers can find a ton of titles that are not available on digital marketplaces. Because Re-Play has a reputation of giving good value for the games they buy, it's a top space for sellers to visit. This means that their selection always includes harder-to-find and valuable titles. Gamers trust Re-Play with their treasures.

The store's Instagram is lively if you want to keep up with the best new acquisitions or just relive your youth. They stock a decent amount of rare and imported games, as well as modern limited run physical editions for the boutique manufacturers. Fans of DS and 3DS Japanese role-playing games especially will have plenty to gawk at. The latest consoles are also well-represented. At the very least, you can always drop in to play a little SNES for a bit.

2106 Yale, Houston
832-830-8497
Facebook.com/replaygameshouston
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation