Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Museum

Best Museum: Holocaust Museum Houston
In a time when antisemitism is on the rise, perhaps no museum best exemplifies the need for safe spaces as the Holocaust Museum Houston. The beautiful structure on Caroline in the museum district is a monument to Jewish culture and a reminder of our world's difficult past. And while the permanent exhibits may have some stark and painful reminders of human rights atrocities, ultimately, this is a place to learn how to be better to one another.
And it's not all somber. Each year, they feature a Jewish deli month paying homage to one of the culture's greatest treasures: the sandwich. Plus, there are changing exhibits and programming inside the stunning building year round.
5401 Caroline
713-942-8000
hmh.org