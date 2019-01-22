Best of Houston® 2019: Best Dance Company

Best Dance Company: NobleMotion Dance

Can you believe it’s been ten years since Andy Noble and Dionne Sparkman Noble unveiled their then-new company, NobleMotion Dance, at 2009’s Big Range Dance Festival? Yes, this year marks a decade for the company and the co-artistic directors celebrated their aluminum anniversary with an evening of premieres created for a two-night engagement at The Hobby Center in August. The varied program featured a return to Noble’s street dancing roots in 9/tenths of the Law, the politically minded yet humanistic Unsinkable and, of course, one of the company’s many calling cards – the seamless utilization of impressive set pieces, like sail boat frames and reflective walls, and technology, like drones and live video feeds.