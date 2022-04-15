Broadway at the Hobby Announces its 2022-23 Season

click to enlarge Six in all its star spangled glory. Photo by Joan Marcus ©

Six

November 8-20, 2022



From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

click to enlarge The Company of Pretty Woman: The Musical. Photo by Matthew Murphy

Pretty Woman: The Musical

January 3-8, 2023



Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award(r)-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).



Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

click to enlarge The company of Jesus Christ Superstar. Photo by Michael Murphy, Evan Zimmerman

Jesus Christ Superstar

January 17-22, 2023



Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.



With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

click to enlarge The company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Photo by Matthew Murphy

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

February 22-March 12, 2023



Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical!



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.



click to enlarge Richard Thomas (Atticus Finch) and Yaegel T. Welch (Tom Robinson) in To Kill a Mockingbird. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

To Kill a Mockingbird

April 25-30, 2023



All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

click to enlarge Jalen Farris and the National Touring Company of Ain't Too Proud Photo by © 2021 Emilio Madrid

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

August 8-13, 2023



Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone,"

click to enlarge Jennafer Newberry (Glinda) and Lissa deGuzman (Elphaba) in the National Tour of Wicked. Photo by Joan Marcus

Season Option



Wicked

May 31-July 2, 2023



So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.



Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

