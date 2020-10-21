Broadway at the Hobby Announces More Delays in Season Opening

My Fair Lady: one of the surviving shows in Broadway at the Hobby's 2020-21 season.

Once again, citing the continuing pandemic and the need to ensure safe surroundings for audiences as well as their own personnel, Broadway at the Hobby announced Tuesday it is postponing and in some cases canceling its shows planned for January through March 2021.

The reconfigured schedule includes the following postponements/cancellations:

Tootsie — originally scheduled to play January 5-10, 2021, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. It will remain part of the season.

Beautiful (Season Option) — originally scheduled for January 22-24, 2021, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. It will remain part of the season as a season option.

To Kill a Mockingbird — originally scheduled for February 23-28, 2021, has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a future season.

Mean Girls — originally scheduled to play March 16-21, 2021, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. It will remain part of the season.

Still on tap are the following:

Blue Man Group — scheduled for April 20-25, 2021

Jesus Christ Superstar — scheduled for May 11-16, 2021

Hadestown — June 8-13, 2021

Wicked (Season Option) — scheduled for June 23-August 1, 2021

My Fair Lady — scheduled for September 14-19, 2021.

Season subscribers for 2020-21 will have the same seats for Tootsie, Beautiful and Mean Girls. For To Kill a Mockingbird, subscribers can either receive a credit, refund or donate the value of their tickets.