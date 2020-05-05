Hamilton Won't Be Coming to Houston This Summer After All

The Houston arrival of the much-awaited return engagement of the national tour of Hamilton has been postponed, according to a Broadway at the Hobby announcement this morning.

Who every thought that the juggernaut that is Hamilton could be stopped by anything. And yes, it's because of the coronavirus.

The Tony Award winning musical Hamilton was to have run from June 30 through August 9 and was already heavily booked. According to a press release:

The Hobby Center is working with producers to reschedule the upcoming performances of HAMILTON and is actively looking for replacement dates before the end of the year. Ticket holders will be notified as soon as possible regarding the status of this show via email. Updates will also be posted at www.BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com. If we are unable to find new dates for HAMILTON and must cancel this engagement, ticket holders will be notified and offered their choice of credits and/or refunds.



And yes, under the heading of no-silver-lining, if the Hobby can't find new dates, then we won't be seeing it in Houston this year at all.