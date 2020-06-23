 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Matthew McConaughey playing a King Midas-type prospector in Gold will be reading a different wild adventure this morning.EXPAND
Matthew McConaughey playing a King Midas-type prospector in Gold will be reading a different wild adventure this morning.
By the Weinstein Company

Matthew McConaughey to Read Where the Wild Things Are Today at 10 a.m.

June 23, 2020
AA

Fans of  Matthew McConaughey will have a great opportunity to hear from him today at 10 a.m. when the Oscar-winning actor and his wife, model and designer Camila Alves McConaughey, will read Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak

Does someone on staff for Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott have a special sense of humor or did McConaughey pick the book himself, reinforcing his image? In any case, how appropriate for the man who was once arrested at his Austin home for playing bongo drums while nude after a neighbor called in a 2:30 a.m. noise complaint in 1999.

Since then, of course, McConaughey has gone on to other exploits and greater fame and apparently has become a lot more respectable since it is Abbott who announced that the couple will be the special guests for her Stars of Texas Storytime via Facebook Live on Governor Greg Abbott’s page.

During the COVID-19 response, special guests from across Texas read children’s books via Facebook Live on Governor Greg Abbott’s page. Special guests have included Kendra Scott, Charlotte Jones Anderson, Colt McCoy, George Strait, Ben Crenshaw and Chuck Norris.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

