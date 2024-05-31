Three Shows Not to Miss Before the Onslaught of the Summer Shows



The year has already treated us to some incredible television shows, and the summer rush is about to begin. In June, we can expect big-ticket shows like House of the Dragon, The Boys, The Bear and a new Star Wars show to dominate the scene. However, let's not forget the smaller shows currently on air. These hidden gems might not have the same hype, but they offer unique and refreshing content that deserves our attention.



There are three shows that need to be watched before the summer rush of huge shows. The shows are Netflix’s The Talented Mr. Ripley adaption Ripley, Park Chan-Wook’s The Sympathizer on Max and the Max comedy Hacks, returning for its third season.



This trio of shows features some of the best TV of the year. One of the best and most interesting dramas available right now, a Vietnam War show helmed by a master filmmaker, and one of the best comedies of the past few years having its best season yet. These three shows are worth the time commitment as they are all three some of the year's best series.



Ripley



Ripley is a neo-noir thriller that is based on the 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley. The iconic 1999 movie that starred Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Philip Seymour Hoffman is the most well-known and well-regarded adaption of the work. The basic story is about a young con artist who inserts himself into the lives of wealthy and beautiful people. The Netflix series’ story is no different, but stylistically, it differentiates itself and, as a result, becomes one of the best and most compelling shows of the year.



Andrew Scott stars as Tom Ripley, a down-on-his-luck con man living in 1950s New York. He gets an invitation and job to do in Italy, where he must find and bring home a former acquaintance at the behest of his family. The series also stars Dakota Fanning and Johnny Flynn, who plays Marge Sherwood, and Dickie Greenleaf, respectively. The show looks incredible. From the first episode showcasing the black and white, gritty New York City to the pristine beaches of the coast of Italy, the direction is top-notch. Andrew Scott delivers a complex and fascinating performance that goes along with the noir vibes of the series. Ripley is one of the jewels of the year so far and one of Netflix’s best shows currently streaming.



The Sympathizer



The idea of master Korean filmmaker Park Chan-Wook stepping into the world of television is very intriguing. Couple that with the fact that he wants to helm a series about the Vietnam War and the fall of Saigon. Now add in the fact that Robert Downey Jr. is tapped to play several different characters representing the US intelligence infrastructure and America’s violent and antagonistic foreign policy, and you have The Sympathizer.



The Sympathizer is a historical drama based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name written by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The series follows Hoa Xuande as The Captain, a policeman in Northern Vietnam who is a communist spy who, toward the end of the war, is forced to flee and continue his spy work in the United States. Park Chan-Wook directs the first three episodes with an incredible sense of style that most films dream they could conjure. Downey Jr. is giving an incredible but polarizing performance. Though he only directed three episodes, Chan-Wook’s imprint is strong, and the following directors continue the show's visual excellence. The Sympathizer is a fascinating TV show that more people need to watch.

Hacks



Hacks is magically back after a long hiatus. Many fans assumed, through the turbulence at Warner Bros. and the whole HBO-Max confusion and mass cancellation of shows, that Hacks was lost in the shuffle. Good news, the show has returned for its third season, and it might be its finest effort yet. The show, whose premise is an odd couple comedy pitting an older comedian with a millennial counterpart, was always considered a jewel on HBO Max. It got good reviews and award recognition, and it feels fortunate that it is back.



Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava are back, and their whole dynamic has changed, which makes for a fresh return to something that feels very comforting and familiar. Einbinder and Smart are joined again by their fantastic supporting cast, including Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs (who is also one of the show's creators), Megan Stahlter and Kaitlin Olsen. The show continues to be about how two different women on their comedy journeys use the medium to evolve as people, but it has somehow upped the ante in its third season. The show's second season ended on a high note, but the third season is even better and is begging to be checked out as soon as possible.