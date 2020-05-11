Proof of Life: Houston's Arts Community Now and in the Future

The Alley Theatre has announced it is holding 2020-21 Season video auditions for Houston actors. Beginning Wednesday, May 27, members of Actors Equity Association can begin scheduling appointments and on the next day, non equity actors can do the same.

There are a limited number of slots — 130 total auditions — that the Alley is accepting for review so Houston actors who want a chance to ascend the Alley stage better hit their marks by emailing auditions@alleytheatre.org on those dates. The actual video audition submissions will take place June 10-17.

In other boy-how-COVID-19-can-change-your-usual-method-of-operation happenings, HITS Theatre is offering tap classes at home starting Tuesday, May 12. Intro to Tap requires no advance knowledge, while Intermediate/Advanced Tap has a one full year of tap experience prerequisite. If you don't have tap shoes, use dress shoes. If you don't have dress shoes, well...

In case you missed Mercury chamber orchestra's broadcast of Beethoven's Fifths, you can stream it now through mercuryhouston.org, YouTube or Facebook. Or above.

Among the offerings at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, catch DJ Sun's Happy Hour on Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live. Along with learning about the music he presents, you'll get the recipe for an art-inspired signature cocktail.