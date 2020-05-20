Catching up With the Arts in Houston With Online and Re-Opening News

By this October, Opera in the Heights hopes to be back up on stage and singing. Shown here: its 2020 world premiere of Yeltsin in Texas.

As Texas begins to open up again while the coronavirus is still very much with us, some arts groups are staying online while others are carefully opening up while keeping to the governor's guidelines of no more than 25 percent of listed occupancy at any time.

And if you've ever asked for fashion advice about what is the right thing to wear to a museum, well in May 2020

and for the foreseeable future, consider protective face masks de rigueur.

Looking ahead, Opera in the Heights has announced its 2020-21 season in which it will feature Verdi's Il Trovatore in October, Donizetti's Lucia Di Lammermoor in February 2021 and Mozart's Le Nozze Di Figaro in April 2021. For more information about tickets, visit its website.

Three weeks in June. Poster Art

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company and Asia Society Texas Center are presenting three readings of premiering Houston plays written by Asian and Asian American women. The productions originally were to be staged live but will now appear online over three weeks in June. Viewings on asiasociety.org are free but audience members must register. An access link and password will be provided to registrants via email once the plays are available for viewing.

Femfest Houston: Voices of Asia is the second project in the Femfest reading series.. The offerings include:

The first play, PEACHES, is by Korean American Playwright, Soo-Jin Lee, and can be accessed on the Asia Society’s website June 4-10, 2020. Synopsis: In northern Virginia, two Korean American best friends, Ji Hae and Robert, discover secrets about each other. Their last day of summer begins at a wedding and ends in a peach orchard. Directed by Peter Ton. The second play, MOTHER IN ANOTHER LANGUAGE, by South Asian playwright and journalist, Taniya Hossain, is also in collaboration with Shunya Theatre and will be available June 11-17. Synopsis: When Tarak, a Bengali ex-pat, and Karen, an American, decide to get married, they know they're in for some cultural challenges. But when Tarak buys them a brownstone and asks permission to move his mother Meena into the basement apartment, Karen knows she's getting more than she bargained for. Things go from bad to worse when Karen's mother, Blanche, is suddenly broke and homeless and has to move in with Meena, turning them into the odd couple.Directed by Mildred’s Umbrella’s Artistic Director, Jennifer Decker. The third play will be available June 18-24. THE HATMAKER’S WIFE, is by award-winning playwright, Lauren Yee. Synopsis: When a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, their new house reveals the magical tale of its previous inhabitants: an old hatmaker and his long-suffering wife, who runs away with his favorite hat. This sweet and surreal story bends time and space to redefine the ideas of family, home, and true love itself. Directed by Christine Jugueta. Interviews with Soo-Jin Lee and Taniya Hossain will be presented with the videos.



For more information, call Asia Society Texas at 713-496-9901 or e-mail info@mildredsumbrella.com.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is re-opening its galleries and its house museums ( Rienzi, and Bayou Bend Collections and Gardens) this Saturday, May 23. It will continue to offer its online programs twice a week at #MFAHatHome Virtual Experience.

There is a face mask requirement for all staff and visitors. There will be time-entry tickets with more information available on their website.

The National Museum of Funeral History, 415 Barren Springs will reopen starting this Friday and will be open Memorial Day, May 25. Those interested in attending should either bring a protective face mask or buy one at the gift shop.

Barbara Davis Galley is keeping it virtual with an online solo exhibition by gallery artist Yizhak Elyashiv.

Houston Ballet has announced a new online summer program which gives the public the chance to participate in virtual dance classes by Zoom. There are two classes: the Online Creative Movement series for children 2-6 and the a Saturday Master Class for dancers 14 and older. The cost is $10 for the children's classes (although the Ballet says the whole family can join in) and $15 for the sessions geared to older dancers. To learn more, please visit their website.

The Ensemble Theatre is continuing its BOLD Online Series which posts at noon on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft is offering week-long virtual craft camps for kids between the ages of 5 and 12. Campers will be mailed or delivered a craft kit which they will then use throughout the week following pre-recorded videos. For more specific information, visit their website.