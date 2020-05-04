Catching Up With the Arts in Houston

Piling it on: If you listen over the next few weeks you'll hear HGO's production of the entire Ring cycle by Wagner: crescendoing with Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods).

Hands down best news recently for Houston's performing arts and their artists was Houston Grand Opera's announcement that on the second try for money from the Payroll Protection Plan they were successful in securing $2.5 million and able to rehire the staff they'd laid off.

According to HGO the PPP loan application approved by the Small Business Administration will help the opera make payroll, rent and utility bills through June 24. The opera, like every other arts venue in town whose performances were cancelled by the coronavirus, still needs further support and to do so, visit hgo.org/helpartists.

Meanwhile the HGO continues its weekly radio broadcasts with Houston Public Media, this week featuring Das Rheingold from Wagner's Ring cycle.

You can hear Beethoven's Fifth Symphony performed by Mercury chamber orchestra on May 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook or mercuryhouston.org.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston continues its virtual experience offering films, a chance to meet curator Alison de Lima Greene, yogi sessions with Yogi Natasha and a documentary on Orson Welles.

Houston Ballet continues to reach out through its website and social media channels, bringing interviews with dancers including how they are continuing to practice dancing and a discussion with Principal Ian Casady.