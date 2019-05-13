Mother's Day Brings A Break In The Weather and the Last Day of Comicpalooza

Comicpalooza closed out its third and final day at the George R. Brown Convention Center Sunday capping off a weekend filled with Game of Thrones actresses, video game championships, panels for all things creative, cosplayers and sword fighting. On Mother’s Day, fans were rewarded with a break in the weather and one more chance to get autographs and pictures with some of the celebrities that came out.

Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel from Game of Thrones, John Wesley Shipp from The Flash (the original flash and new version), as well as Wilmer Valderrama of That 70’s Show (and more recently NCIS) were some of the people that drew long lines for their autographs.

“Some might think it's corny, but I don’t care,” said one woman as she stood in line to meet the man that played Fez for eight seasons. “That 70’s Show was a big part of me growing up and Wilmer Valderrama is just an amazing human being.”

On the main floor the Houston Humane Society held a booth where people could adopt a pet resulting in some humorous combinations of cosplayers dressed as heroes and villains holding puppies. Who knew a Labrador Retriever could get Batman and The Joker to temporarily put their differences aside?

While artists finished commissioned projects and stores sold paraphernalia from their booths downstairs, the last few panels finished on the upper levels. The first few days of Comicpalooza are usually the most packed with events occurring from the morning to midnight. The last day goes until about 6 p.m.on a day that fans could still attend a number of panels.

“I come to this every year and you’d be surprised at all the information you can learn at these talks,” explained a young woman coming out of a panel dedicated to creating your YouTube channel. “You can learn from people that already have something going. Learn from their mistakes and pick up tips here and there like different programs to use. It can really be a big help. I try to go to as many as I possibly can.”