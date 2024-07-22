Houston: Have a Look at F1 Racing Coming to Discovery Green Thanks to Red Bull

[
On Saturday, September 7 in a free event, Red Bull is hosting an event that will give Houston area residents a chance to see an award winning racing team driving their RB7 car do donuts and burnouts in a track at Discovery Green.
The racing will take place on a custom-built temporary track. Red Bull has put on these demonstrations in other cities, including Nashville.
Although general viewing is free, if someone wants elevated viewing, grandstand tickets are on sale now at redbull.com/showrunhouston
.
There will also be a mini-DJ battle between Chase B and DJ Mr. Rogers.
The racing action will go on from noon to 2 p.m. with doors opening at 10. The Red Bull Fan zone will close at 3 p.m. There will be activities for kids as well as food vendors on site.
A detailed schedule will be announced in coming weeks.