Pivoting Because of COVID-19, Fresh Arts Cancels Its Ball and Opens an Auction

January 21, 2022 4:30AM

"Don't Throw Me Away, I Have Worth" by Anthony Pabillano
"Don't Throw Me Away, I Have Worth" by Anthony Pabillano Photo by Anthony Pabillano
Fittingly enough given that it is peopled with creative types, the leaders of Fresh Arts, the non-profit supporting the arts, when faced with yet another rise in COVID-19 numbers have dropped their plans for a money-making ball and instead came up with a pop-up action.

The Unbelieve-A-Ball scheduled for Saturday has been scrapped in favor of an auction: A So Unbelieveable Auction Pop Up that will operate from January 22-29 offering more than 50 works of art and one-of-a-kind experiences for bid in this hybrid fundraiser.
"The Girl" by Tony Paraná - PHOTO BY TONY PARANÁ
"The Girl" by Tony Paraná
Photo by Tony Paraná


According to the organizers: "Those who wish to bid on the auction items can do so either online or in-person at participating exhibit spaces around the city, such as Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co, MKT Bar at Phoenicia Downtown and the Arts District Houston Welcome Center at Winter Street Studios."  More locations may be announced soon.

The annual ball usually brings in a significant amount of financial support for Fresh Arts and its support of local artists. Fresh Arts is hoping that the auction will pick up some of that loss.

Later in the year, when it is safer health-wise, Fresh Arts has plans for a 20th Birthday Party. 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 32-year-old publication
