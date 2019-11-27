Turbocharge Gifting With Mammoth Teeth, Texana and Wearable History

If your loved ones have reached absolute critical mass when it comes to neckties, coffee mugs, candles and perfume, then it's time to get creative and cerebral when it comes to holiday gifting.

Feigned gratitude will become a thing of the past and the smiles will be the real deal when they unwrap Texas flag cufflinks, a mammoth tooth pocket knife, jewelry upcycled from century old buttons, or a huggable plushy brain. These treasures and more can be found in area museum stores and this weekend elevates these curated collections through the international event, Museum Store Sunday®. Your business on December 1, 2019 — as well as throughout the year — helps support the ongoing work of these worthy organizations.

Find walrus bone sculptures and skeleton paperweights at HMNS. Photo by Mike Rathke, courtesy of HMNS

The Houston Museum of Natural Science

It's easy to get lost in the hundreds of objects available at the HMNS Museum Store, but the following are a few of our favorite things. From the Cabinet of Curiosities collection, a skull in cloche glass tray for $12; from the Death by Natural Causes collection, a snake oil flask for $30; and from the Paleo collection a Plantasaurus Rex ceramic succulent planter for $49.95. Their Holiday Gift Guide features a Mochila red and turquoise bag handwoven by the Wayuu women of Columbia for $230; Texas flag cufflinks for $24, and a mammoth tooth Kershaw pocket knife for $670.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is open December 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 5555 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 713-639-4662 or visit museumstore.hmns.org or museumstore.hmns.org/favorites/holiday-gift-guide.html.

The Heritage Society

History comes alive at The Heritage Society Gift Shop with maps, puppets, old-fashioned toys, artisan handbags and lavender products. Their jewelry collection includes pieces by Grandmother's Buttons where century-old artifacts have been up-cycled into fashionable, wearable history. Also for purchase are documentaries about the birth of Texas, courtesy of The Heritage Society and Houston Arts and Media: Spanish Texas, Goliad, Houston: A Nation's Capitol, and more.

The Heritage Society Gift Shop will be open December 1 from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at 1100 Bagby. For information, call 713-655-1912, extension 110 or visit heritagesociety.org/gift-shop.

The Health Museum



It's all about the brain, the heart and the organs when it comes to the cute and squishy Heart of Gold plush objects made from huggable metallic vinyl. Also available are the very popular Giant Microbes organ cells and you'll want to collect them all: brain cell, liver cell, skin cell, heart cell and beta cell (Insulin). The Health Museum logo-branded merchandise also can be purchased here.

The Health Museum gift shop will be open December 1 from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1515 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 713-521-1515 or visit thehealthmuseum.org.

For more information about Museum Store Sunday, visit museumstoresunday.org.

EXPAND Ceibo handbags are available at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. Photo by Maria Cadena and HCCC

A Little Lagniappe



The following museum stores are not part of Museum Store Sunday®, but these upcoming events offer yet another opportunity for holiday shopping.

The Printing Museum is participating in Small Business Saturday with its Montrose Art & Gift Market on November 30 from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1324 West Clay. For information, call 713-522-4652 or visit printingmuseum.org.

Czech Center Museum Houston is opening the Prague International Gift Shoppe during its Czech Christmas Market with Saint Nicholas on December 7 from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at 4920 San Jacinto. For information, call 713-528-2060 or visit czechcenter.org. Free to $5.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft is hosting an upcoming Holiday Maker Market on December 13-15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 4848 Main. For information, call 713-529-4848 or visit crafthouston.org/events/holiday-maker-market-2019.

Participating makers include: Box Sparrow Studio (ceramics), Ceibo by Maria Cadena (handbags), Dirigible Designs (jewelry), Claire Drennan (knitted accessories) , Lauren Eckert (jewelry), Richard Florence (wood-turned bowls), Tarina Frank (jewelry), Terry Fromm (jewelry), Heidi Gerstacker (jewelry), Tim Gonchoroff (fiber art), Rene Lee Henry (jewelry), Lotus (ceramics), Abigail Ogle (fiber art), Olga Tarasova (felted-wool accessories), and Onyii (clothing).



Texas Cotton Gin Museum is presenting the Burton Christmas Market in partnership with the Burton Heritage Society and the Burton Chamber of Commerce on December 14 from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 307 North Main in Burton. For information, call 979-289-3378 or visit facebook.com/events/497342037486809.