Echoing Box Office Successes, Houston Cosplayers Spared No Expense in 2019

There's no forgetting the childhood joy of turning a towel into a makeshift cape to act out the adventures of Superman. It seems we never outgrow that thrill, a phenomena that we observed this year at Comicpalooza, Fandemic Tour Houston and even the Texas Renaissance Festival.
Our love affair with comic book characters continued to the silver screen when Christopher Reeve donned the cape to embody Superman and battle the villainous Lex Luthor in 1978's action adventure flick. [Note, that cape just sold at auction for $193,750.]
Sure, there were earlier comic-to-film releases, but at the time Superman: The Movie was the most expensive film ever made and ushered in the whiz-bam-bang special effects that we've come to demand and expect. Superman was the granddaddy of a new genre, with Hollywood scriptwriters creating new scenarios for already established characters and embracing themes from both the DC and Marvel universes. We never looked back.
If Superman was the tipping point, Robert Downey Jr. opened the door for the entire Avengers franchise when he took on the role of billionaire engineer Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man. Nobody saw that coming, and just think about what's been unleashed since then: The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity Wars, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame.
It's not hard to find area cosplayers willing to strike a pose for the Houston Press camera at top shelf entertainment and pop culture events — with as many women participating as men. Houstonians believe in their characters, embracing their mantra and feeling just a little bit more empowered, if only for the weekend. And every hero needs a nemesis, so props to those who embrace his or her inner villain.
These costumes also represent a tremendous investment, both in time and money. Adam Savage has certainly raised the bar with Tested's One Day Builds, and area cosplayers are paying top dollar for these costumes through costly parts or off-the-shelf purchases. From cosmetic contact lenses to professional gore SFX, not to mention shields, lightsabers and gem-encrusted Infinity Gauntlets, this is sophisticated attire.
So what are our predictions for the next decade? Today's multiverse crisis results from the crossover between The Arrowverse, The Flash and Supergirl on the CW. This is unprecedented and unites three different Supermen: Tom Welling, Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin. (Henry Cavill, where have you gone?) That storyline will conclude in 2020 and could possibly lead to a new Superman series.
Mark your calendars: Comicpalooza is scheduled for May 22-24, Fandemic Tour Houston is scheduled for September 25-27, and the Texas Renaissance Festival is scheduled for October 3-November 29, 2020.
Now, more than ever, we still believe a man can fly. We'll see you in the pictures.
Captain America, 1944
Howard the Duck, 1986
The Punisher, 1989
Captain America, 1990
The Fantastic Four, 1994
Blade, 1998
X-Men, 2000
Blade II, 2002
Spider-Man, 2002
Daredevil, 2003
X2: X-Men United, 2003
Hulk, 2003
The Punisher, 2004
Spider-Man 2, 2004
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Elektra, 2005
Fantastic Four, 2005
X-Men: The Last Stand, 2006
Ghost Rider, 2007
Spider-Man 3, 2007
Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007
Iron Man, 2008
The Incredible Hulk, 2008
Punisher: War Zone, 2008
X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009
Iron Man 2, 2010
Thor, 2011
X-Men: First Class, 2011
Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, 2011
The Avengers, 2012 (crossover)
The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012
The Wolverine, 2013
Thor: The Dark World, 2013
Iron Man 3, 2013
Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2014
The Amazing Spider-Man 2, 2014
X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014
Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014
Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015
Fantastic Four, 2015
Ant-Man, 2015
Deadpool, 2016
Captain America: Civil War, 2016
X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016
Doctor Strange, 2016
Logan, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017
Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2017
Thor: Ragnarok, 2017
Black Panther, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War, 2018
Deadpool 2, 2018
Ant-Man and the Wasp, 2018
Venom, 2018
Avengers: Endgame, 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home, 2019
Black Widow, 2020
Morbius, 2020
The Eternals, 2020
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 2021
Spider-Man: Far From Home (sequel, title TBD), 2021
Thor: Love and Thunder, 2021
Black Panther II, 2022
Batman, 1966
Superman, 1978
Superman II, 1980
Swamp Thing, 1982
Superman III, 1983
Supergirl, 1984
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
The Return of Swamp Thing, 1989
Batman, 1989
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman & Robin, 1997
Steel, 1997
Catwoman, 2004
Constantine, 2005
Batman Begins, 2005
Superman Returns, 2006
The Dark Knight, 2008
Watchmen, 2009
Jonah Hex, 2010
Green Lantern, 2011
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Man of Steel, 2013
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016
Suicide Squad, 2016
Wonder Woman, 2017
Justice League, 2017
Aquaman, 2018
Shazam!, 2019
Joker, 2019
Birds of Prey, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020
The Suicide Squad, 2021
The Batman, 2021
Black Adam, 2021
Shazam! 2, 2022
The Flash, 2022
Aquaman 2, 2022
