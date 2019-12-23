Echoing Box Office Successes, Houston Cosplayers Spared No Expense in 2019

There's no forgetting the childhood joy of turning a towel into a makeshift cape to act out the adventures of Superman. It seems we never outgrow that thrill, a phenomena that we observed this year at Comicpalooza, Fandemic Tour Houston and even the Texas Renaissance Festival.

Our love affair with comic book characters continued to the silver screen when Christopher Reeve donned the cape to embody Superman and battle the villainous Lex Luthor in 1978's action adventure flick. [Note, that cape just sold at auction for $193,750.]

Sure, there were earlier comic-to-film releases, but at the time Superman: The Movie was the most expensive film ever made and ushered in the whiz-bam-bang special effects that we've come to demand and expect. Superman was the granddaddy of a new genre, with Hollywood scriptwriters creating new scenarios for already established characters and embracing themes from both the DC and Marvel universes. We never looked back.

If Superman was the tipping point, Robert Downey Jr. opened the door for the entire Avengers franchise when he took on the role of billionaire engineer Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man. Nobody saw that coming, and just think about what's been unleashed since then: The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity Wars, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame.

Comicpalooza 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Fandemic Tour Houston 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Comicpalooza 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

It's not hard to find area cosplayers willing to strike a pose for the Houston Press camera at top shelf entertainment and pop culture events — with as many women participating as men. Houstonians believe in their characters, embracing their mantra and feeling just a little bit more empowered, if only for the weekend. And every hero needs a nemesis, so props to those who embrace his or her inner villain.

These costumes also represent a tremendous investment, both in time and money. Adam Savage has certainly raised the bar with Tested's One Day Builds, and area cosplayers are paying top dollar for these costumes through costly parts or off-the-shelf purchases. From cosmetic contact lenses to professional gore SFX, not to mention shields, lightsabers and gem-encrusted Infinity Gauntlets, this is sophisticated attire.

So what are our predictions for the next decade? Today's multiverse crisis results from the crossover between The Arrowverse, The Flash and Supergirl on the CW. This is unprecedented and unites three different Supermen: Tom Welling, Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin. (Henry Cavill, where have you gone?) That storyline will conclude in 2020 and could possibly lead to a new Superman series.

Mark your calendars: Comicpalooza is scheduled for May 22-24, Fandemic Tour Houston is scheduled for September 25-27, and the Texas Renaissance Festival is scheduled for October 3-November 29, 2020.

Now, more than ever, we still believe a man can fly. We'll see you in the pictures.

Comicpalooza 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Comicpalooza 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Fandemic Tour Houston 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Fandemic Tour Houston 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Fandemic Tour Houston 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Films based on Marvel Comics publications (live action)

Captain America, 1944

Howard the Duck, 1986

The Punisher, 1989

Captain America, 1990

The Fantastic Four, 1994

Blade, 1998

X-Men, 2000

Blade II, 2002

Spider-Man, 2002

Daredevil, 2003

X2: X-Men United, 2003

Hulk, 2003

The Punisher, 2004

Spider-Man 2, 2004

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Elektra, 2005

Fantastic Four, 2005

X-Men: The Last Stand, 2006

Ghost Rider, 2007

Spider-Man 3, 2007

Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007

Iron Man, 2008

The Incredible Hulk, 2008

Punisher: War Zone, 2008

X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009

Iron Man 2, 2010

Thor, 2011

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, 2011

The Avengers, 2012 (crossover)

The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012

The Wolverine, 2013

Thor: The Dark World, 2013

Iron Man 3, 2013

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2014

The Amazing Spider-Man 2, 2014

X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014

Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014

Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015

Fantastic Four, 2015

Ant-Man, 2015

Deadpool, 2016

Captain America: Civil War, 2016

X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016

Doctor Strange, 2016

Logan, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2017

Thor: Ragnarok, 2017

Black Panther, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War, 2018

Deadpool 2, 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp, 2018

Venom, 2018

Avengers: Endgame, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home, 2019

Comicpalooza 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Comicpalooza 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Comicpalooza 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Comicpalooza 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Planned films based on Marvel Comics publications (live action)

Black Widow, 2020

Morbius, 2020

The Eternals, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 2021

Spider-Man: Far From Home (sequel, title TBD), 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder, 2021

Black Panther II, 2022

Comicpalooza 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Texas Renaissance Festival 2019, "Heroes and Villains" weekend. Photo by Mark Reyes

Texas Renaissance Festival 2019, "Heroes and Villains" weekend. Photo by Mark Reyes

Texas Renaissance Festival 2019, "Heroes and Villains" weekend. Photo by Mark Reyes

Fandemic Tour Houston 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Films based on DC Comics publications (live action)



Batman, 1966

Superman, 1978

Superman II, 1980

Swamp Thing, 1982

Superman III, 1983

Supergirl, 1984

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987

The Return of Swamp Thing, 1989

Batman, 1989

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman & Robin, 1997

Steel, 1997

Catwoman, 2004

Constantine, 2005

Batman Begins, 2005

Superman Returns, 2006

The Dark Knight, 2008

Watchmen, 2009

Jonah Hex, 2010

Green Lantern, 2011

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Man of Steel, 2013

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016

Suicide Squad, 2016

Wonder Woman, 2017

Justice League, 2017

Aquaman, 2018

Shazam!, 2019

Joker, 2019

Fandemic Tour Houston 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Fandemic Tour Houston 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Fandemic Tour Houston 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Fandemic Tour Houston 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Fandemic Tour Houston 2019. Photo by Mark Reyes

Planned films based on DC Comics publications (live action)



Birds of Prey, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020

The Suicide Squad, 2021

The Batman, 2021

Black Adam, 2021

Shazam! 2, 2022

The Flash, 2022

Aquaman 2, 2022