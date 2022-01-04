Support Us

Opening Night of Hadestown at the Hobby Canceled by Illness, Including, Yes, COVID

January 4, 2022 9:22PM

The touring cast of Hadestown did not get to perform in Houston Tuesday night.
Audience members eager to see Hadestown brought to the Hobby Center by Broadway Across America were disappointed Tuesday when the opening night performance was canceled.

The notices to ticket holders began going out in late afternoon from the Hobby Center:

“We regret to share that tonight’s performance (Tuesday, Jan 4) of Hadestown at the Hobby Center is canceled due to a combination of factors, including COVID and non-COVID related illness within the company. We regret any disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has created for patrons. All future performances of Hadestown at the Hobby Center are scheduled to go on as planned.

Please hold on to your tickets while we work to reschedule this performance. Ticketholders will be notified by email as soon as possible."
The relatively short Houston run for Hadestown, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2019, means reseating for the remaining performances, if they do in fact go on, will probably be extremely difficult. Besides Best Musical, Hadestown won seven other Tony Awards (it received 14 nominations).

The COVID interruption to Hadestown echoes the experiences of several other live performances in the Houston area lately as the Omicron variant infects even people who have been vaccinated and received booster shots. The only good news is that people who are vaccinated generally don't get a severe form of COVID requiring hospitalization or resulting in death. 

Margaret Downing
