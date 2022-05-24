The Houston Press: Has Opportunities Available For Arts Critics Freelancers



The Houston Press has a number of freelancer opportunities available for writers in the fine arts. We are looking for people to review performances in dance, symphonic music and visual arts. Book reviewers and popular culture writers are also on our wanted list.



Did your love for ballet extend beyond your first grade dance class? Do you know the difference between a pas de deux and a flash dance? Does contemporary dance mean more to you than leotards and risk taking? Can you write about all this with authority and explain it to a general audience? You might be just what we need as a dance reviewer.



Does Dvořák sweep you away with thoughts of romance? Does Brahms fill your heart with happy musings? Do your feet develop a mind of their own and start tapping away at a Pops concert? This writing opportunity doesn’t require perfect pitch but if you know music and can write about it clearly and with style, then you would be a good prospect as a symphony reviewer for the Houston Press.



Are you aware that Frida Kahlo was so much more than an eyebrow, van Gogh more than an ear? Do you associate Michelangelo and Donatello with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or as two of the greatest sculptors the world has ever known? Have you studied the art of Donkeeboy and his mom? If you like to dive into the immense artworld Houston has to offer from galleries to street art, you might make the perfect visual arts reviewer for us.



Ever wanted to tell the world about a book you’ve read, and in more than 140 characters? Are you happy reading all kinds of novels and non-fiction and ready to weigh in on their merits and why the author stuck his landing or lost his way somewhere in the pages? Consider the merits of a freelance book review position.



And are you a wry observer of the world around you? Ready to pen some lines about our society — its foibles, quiet amusements and successful moments alike? Perhaps you’re a popular culture writer or one in the making.



Ground rules: What we’re asking for are not blogs or vlogs or dear diary entries but polished artistic criticism. Freelancers must deliver their copy on deadline and be open to the editing process.



To apply for any of these openings, send the following to margaret.downing@houstonpress.com and mark in the subject line HP FREELANCE OPENINGS:

A cover letter saying what you’d bring to the position

Resume

Three to five samples of your critical writing (no poetry or books)

Three story ideas for the Houston Press in the area you’d like to write about.



No phone calls please.