A Celebration of African American Contributions to Shakespeare

It's a celebration of the contributions made by African American actors in history to Shakespeare's plays. In a special partnership between Main Street Theater, known for its children's programming, and the Harris County Public Library, actors will share stories, speeches and scenes from Shakespeare at four branch libraries in February.

In recognition of Black History Month as well as the knowledge that not all communities have ready access to performances of Shakespeare, the sessions will be free and open to the public. The actors are members of Main Street Theater's Shakespeare For All program.