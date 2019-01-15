Horse Head Theatre Co. Announces It Is Closing up Shop and Holding a Wake

Philip Hays in The Whale . Alas, with the exception of a one-day encore performance of We're Gonna Die , Horse Head Theatre Co. will be no more.

Barely ten years into its existence, Horse Head Theatre Co. announced today that its 2018 season will turn out to be its last. It couldn't stay financially viable no matter the cutbacks it made. But it is going out in stypl

In a press release from Tasha Gorel, the theater's PR manager, social media manager and photographer, it said:

"Due to economic and environmental changes specific to our community, we have become unable to raise enough funds to sustain operations that fully support our artistic vision. Rather than our asking company to return to working for free (as we did for many years), scaling back our programming, decreasing artists’ fees, slashing production budgets, or pursuing unknown and unlikely funding sources, we have made the difficult decision to close as a producing company. We didn’t know it, but 2018 was Horse Head’s final season. And it was a hell of a season."