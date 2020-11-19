Houston Ballet Cancels Remainder of In-Person Performances For 2020-21 Season

It'll be all virtual for the rest of Houston Ballet's 2020-21 Season.

Due to the continuing pandemic, Houston Ballet will continue its virtual offerings but has cancelled the remaining performances it was hoping to stage for the 2020-21 season.

“Safety remains our top priority during this unprecedented time,” said Jim Nelson, Houston Ballet Executive Director in a press release from the ballet. “We continue to work closely with infectious disease experts at Houston Methodist Hospital to ensure the safety of our dancers, students, staff and audience.”

The ballet had originally hoped to present La Bayadère, choreographed by Artistic Director Stanton Welch, from February 25-March 7. A mixed rep program Rock, Roll & Tutus was to follow in March and another mixed rep program The Rite of Spring from late May to early June. Aladdin was to follow later in June.

Now all live performances through June 2021 will not take place.

In terms of digital offerings, Houston Ballet is presenting Nutcracker Sweets from December 15 through January 8. An abbreviated version of The Nutcracker, it also includes new works and holiday songs.

The ballet also has mounted a $5 million fund-raising campaign to offset the massive revenue losses due to COVID-19 safety precautions. To donate, visit give.houstonballet.org/donate.

For information about Nutcracker Sweets please visit houstonballet.org. $35.