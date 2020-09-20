Houston Ballet Will Open its 2020-21 Season Digitally With Stanton Welch's Just

Houston Ballet has decided to delve even deeper into the digital world, announcing today that it plans to offer even more performances in that vein than it originally anticipated.

As a result, its season opener for the 2020-21 season will be Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch's Just which was premiered in 2018 at Jacob's Pillow, a national historic landmark in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

During the spring, season subscribers were able to view previously recorded digital programming for the rest of the 2019-20 season. But with Just, single ticket purchases will be available, starting Monday, September 21.



Single ticket buyers will be able to watch the three-movement Just it from October 9-18 for $20 on Vimeo. Season subscribers will have the chance to watch the ballet for 30 days as well as access to bonus content and an invitation to "After the Curtain Falls," a live Zoom discussion with Welch and the creative team.

Related Stories Houston Ballet Decides to Close Down the Rest of its 2019-20 Season

This will be the first time Houston audiences will be able to see Just in its entirety.

As for the rest of 2020, the announcement from the ballet stated: