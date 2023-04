Houston Grand Opera in 2023-2024: A Line-up Both Popular and Enterprising

Living up to its name, Houston Grand Opera rolls the dice big time when it opens its coming season with a world premiere — covering that bet considering that the new work is by acclaimed composer Jake Heggie ().In a recent ceremony announcing its 2023-24 Season, HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor and HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers worked as a tag team as they delivered details about the new season that includes the world premiere of superstar composer Heggie'sits second-ever; a new co-production of; and three popular favorites,andAlso of note, the high caliber of the singers who'll be performing on stage.“The dreams of next season, with its mix of newness and comforting familiarity, will be brought to life by a roster of artists and creatives so prodigiously talented, it truly takes your breath away,” says HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers. “These are monumental works of art, whether they were gifted to us by history’s great geniuses or the most brilliant creators of the current day."According to an HGO press release:tells the story of two women—Elizabeth Van Lew, from a prominent Confederate family, and Mary Jane Bowser, born into slavery in the family’s household—who form a secret pro-Union spy ring. The opera will include a performance by eight dancers from the Urban Bush Women in their HGO debut.“Next season’s theme surrounds finding truth within art,” says Dastoor. “These operas are united by the complexity of their musical languages, the maturity of their themes, and the immutable truths contained within their stories. Only in opera do we see the truthful representation of multiple art forms, multiple points of view, and a wide diversity of perspectives co-existing in one moment. That complexity is the essence of the human condition. Opera can be ridiculous at times, but it is always honest.”Music by Jake HeggieLibretto by Gene ScheerConceived by Jake Heggie, Gene Scheer, and Jawole Willa Jo ZollarSung in English with projected English textCAST:Elizabeth Van Lew - Jamie BartonMary Jane Bowser - Janai BruggerLucinda - J’Nai BridgesCallie Van Lew - Caitlin LynchHenry - Nicholas NewtonTravis Briggs - Michael MayesWilson - Joshua BlueDance Company - Urban Bush WomenSung in Italian with projected English translationCAST:Falstaff - Reginald Smith, Jr.Alice Ford - Nicole HeastonFord - Blake DensonMistress Quickly - Jennifer Johnson CanoNannetta - Andrea CarrollFenton - Jack SwansonMeg Page - Emily TreigleDoctor Caius - Martin BakariBardolf - Michael McDermottSung in German with projected English translationCAST:Parsifal - Russell ThomasKundry - Christine GoerkeGurnemanz - Kwangchul YounAmfortas - Ryan McKinnyKlingsor - Andrea SilvestrelliTiturel - André CourvilleFlower Maidens - Meryl Dominguez, Erin Wagner, Renée Richardson and Ani KushyanEsquires - Demetrious Sampson and Michael McDermottSung in Italian with projected English translationCAST:Cio-Cio-San - Ailyn Pérez and Raquel González (student performance)Pinkerton - Yongzhao Yu and Eric Taylor (student performance)Sharpless - Michael Sumuel and Navasard Hakobyan (student performance)Suzuki - Sun-Ly Pierce and Emily Treigle (student performance)Goro - Rodell RoselThe Bonze - William Guanbo SuYamadori - André CourvilleKate Pinkerton- Erin WagnerSung in Italian with projected English translationCAST:Don Giovanni - Luca PisaroniLeporello - Ryan McKinnyDonna Anna - Andriana ChuchmanDon Ottavio - Kang WangDonna Elvira - Sasha CookeZerlina -Erika BaikoffCommendatore Patrick GuettiMusic by Richard RodgersLyrics by Oscar Hammerstein IIBook by Howard Lindsay and Russel CrouseSuggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta TrappSung in English with projected English textCAST:Maria Rainer Isabel LeonardCaptain Georg von Trapp Alexander Birch ElliottThe Mother Abbess Katie Van KootenLiesl Tori Tedeschi AdamsMax Detweiler Daniel BelcherElsa Schraeder Megan MarinoSister Margaretta Renée RichardsonSister Berthe Erin WagnerSister Sophia Ani Kushyan