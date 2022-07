After a Three-Year Layoff, Houston Shakespeare Festival Returns to Miller Outdoor

returns to the Miller Outdoor Theatre this year for the first time since 2019 in live performances ofandScheduled for July 28 to August 6, the plays are shown in repertoire and are free to everyone whether in (somewhat air conditioned) seats in front of the stage or up on the hill.is, of course, the story of an older king with three daughters, only one of whom is loyal to him. He decides to divide his property into three parts but ends up disinheriting the best of them, his daughter Cordelia and lives to be treated cruelly by his other two daughters. Rage, betrayal and madness follow.is one of Shakespeare's more convoluted plots complete with stolen children, betrayals, a poison potion, another potion that simulates death, false assumptions and people assuming fake identities. Although classified as a tragedy it is also considered a comedy and has a happier outcome than King Lear's.