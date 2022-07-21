After a Three-Year Layoff, Houston Shakespeare Festival Returns to Miller Outdoor

Houston Shakespeare Festival
returns to the Miller Outdoor Theatre
this year for the first time since 2019 in live performances of King Lear
and Cymbeline
.
Scheduled for July 28 to August 6, the plays are shown in repertoire and are free to everyone whether in (somewhat air conditioned) seats in front of the stage or up on the hill.
King Lear
is, of course, the story of an older king with three daughters, only one of whom is loyal to him. He decides to divide his property into three parts but ends up disinheriting the best of them, his daughter Cordelia and lives to be treated cruelly by his other two daughters. Rage, betrayal and madness follow.
Cymbeline
is one of Shakespeare's more convoluted plots complete with stolen children, betrayals, a poison potion, another potion that simulates death, false assumptions and people assuming fake identities. Although classified as a tragedy it is also considered a comedy and has a happier outcome than King Lear's.
Performances for King Lear are scheduled for July 28, 30, August 1, 3 and 5 at 8:15 p.m with Bard Talk at 7:45 p.m. Free.
Performances of Cymbeline are scheduled for July 29, Aug 2, 4 and 6 at 8:15 p.m. with Bard Talk at 7:15 p.m. Free.
Tickets for covered seating are free but covered seating by the stage requires a reservation in advance. You can get your tickets online here beginning at 10 a.m., one day prior to the performance date until noon on the day of performance. You must be 16 or older to order tickets. Each person is allowed a maximum of 4 tickets. The box office, located on the northeast corner of the theater, will be open one hour before the performance starts. No late seating for the covered seats.