Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Houston Symphony reluctantly hit the pause button for the rest of its 2019-20 season.
Photo by Tom Shea

Houston Symphony Cancels the Rest of its 2019-20 Season

Houston Press | April 9, 2020 | 4:00am
The Houston Symphony has announced it is cancelling the rest of its 2019-20 season as well as the Jones Hall performances scheduled for June in order to continue to follow social distancing rules involving the coronavirus.

Previously the Symphony had cancelled performances through May 10.  In the Wednesday announcement, John Mangum, executive director and CEO of the Symphony, said, "Our hope is that we will be able to reschedule some of these programs and this repertoire in the future."

The list of affected programs includes:

Beethoven's Choral Fantasy
Game On!
The Best of John Williams—Star Wars and more with Chorus
The Music of Pink Floyd
Coco—Film with Live Orchestra
The Ima Hogg Competition
Neighborhood Concert Series


In the meantime, the Symphony continues to post new videos on its new Listen At Home webpage, featuring musicians, blog posts, playlists and archived audio and video Houston Symphony performances. The Symphony is also asking for donations thee to help it continue its work. 

 
