Is Your Home, Garden or Studio Funky Enough for the Weird Homes Tour?

Where others see a mattress frame, do you envision a support for your climbing plants? Does everybody know that zebra collectibles are what you want for all gifting occasions? Did your artist's canvas spill over until you realized you'd covered every wall, floor and ceiling with your unique style? If so, then your home, garden or artist's studio just might be what the Houston Weird Homes Tour® is looking for.

Sue Shefman has more than 2,000 hippopotami in her Hippolotofus house. Photo by Thanin Viriyaki Photography

The eclectic homes tour, now in its fourth year, is slated for the last Saturday in September and it comes with some cool perks if your abode gets selected for the tour.

What's in it for you?

Participating homeowners receive:

— Professional photos of their home to use for their own purposes

— Mention in local and regional press as well as mention of associated business

— Social Media and website inclusion leading up to and during the event

— The ability to sell any products at your home on the day of the tour

— Two pairs of tickets to the Weird Homes Tour for friends and family



Who Else Benefits?

Ticket sales from the Houston tours will support New Hope Housing, an organization that provides life-stabilizing, affordable and permanent housing for people who live on very limited incomes.

How to Submit Your Property

If you've got an extraordinarily unique home, office, garden or studio — and your friends remind you of that fact every time they come over — then submit your property for consideration at weirdhomestour.com/submit. Though it's going to be hard to beat Joe Axline's Project Freedom from last year, constructed from two converted airplane fuselages.

Mark Your Calendars

For the rest of us who live in a beige world of blah or borrow from Restoration Hardware's stylebook, we can view these eccentric homes on the 2019 Weird Homes Tour Houston on Saturday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.