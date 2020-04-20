What's Going On in Houston's Arts World While We're Homebound

Houston Grand Opera which received the sad news that the PPP money from the Small Business Administration had run out before it could get any of it, is still offering broadcasts on Fridays and Saturdays from some of its favorite operas. Turn in at 8 p.m. Fridays or 1 p.m. Saturdays for the audio broadcasts. For more information visit HGO.org/radio.

Here's hoping HGO will get some of the money if a second round of PPP funds are authorized because of the coronavirus-inspired cancellations that so many arts venues have had to do.

In other news:

Mercury chamber orchestra has finally called it quits on its 2019-20 season, cancelling its May 9 Mozart's Piano Concertos concert at the Wortham Center. It now offers online broadcasts, songs of comfort and social distancing ensembles.

Andy Coolquitt's collection of found objects seems perfect for these times. Photo by Blaffer

Blaffer Art Museum is offering a number of viewing opportunities including an exhibition highlight from Andy Coolquitt's 2013 exhibition at the museum. Sixty different sculptures and tableaux made between 2006 and 2011 were gathered up for the exhibition.

The Ensemble Theatre continues with its BOLD Online Series featuring Message Mondays at noon, Throwback Thursdays and Family Fun Fridays. Go to Facebook.com/TETMidtownHouston for the programming.

Houston Symphony continues to offer concerts and a new video series "Momen of Music with Carlos Andrés Botero" who'll be talking about music history and theory. Listeners can also hear special programming at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday this week by turning to 88.7-2 or online.

Something to keep you busy. Photo by Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Besides running a series of films, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, is offering ambitious craft activities and a virtual stroll through Bayou Bend. They offer a nice break from all the yard work and home repair you've been doing while waiting for the world to return to normal.