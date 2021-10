I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us





Continuing today through Sunday, Houston's annual International Quilt Festival is going on at the George R. Brown Convention Center with more than 1,200 quilts and other fabric arts work on display.As for those who are inspired to take up the craft, there are more than 500 shopping booths selling patterns, books and tools — as well as those selling the quilts themselves.The even scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday also offers more than 260 classes and lectures for beginners to experts.For more information, call 713-781-6864 or visit quilts.com. $15 General admission, $12 seniors, students and military and children 10 and under free.