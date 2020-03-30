Some of the Latest Changes to Houston's Performing Arts Scene Coming to You

Catastrophic Theatre is bringing some of its best productions to you via YouTube while Stay At Home is in place.

As the local Stay At Home orders remain in place, Houston's performing arts community continues to find ways to remind audiences that it is still here despite postponing and cancelling performances that audiences were counting on and the companies need to stay financially solvent.

Houston Ballet has cancelled its scheduled performances and classes for the foreseeable future but isn't ruling out entirely the possibility of resuming at some time much later in the year.

This also affect the ballet's academy classes which have been cancelled for now. "Most advanced students (who lived in the Houston Ballet dorms or apartments) have returned home. About thirteen students who were not able to return home are being well cared for by Houston Ballet staff. To ensure the continuity of our semester, Academy faculty are quickly creating original digital content for all students, including ballet classes tailored to each level of instruction," Board President S. Shawn Stephens said in an emailed announcement.

In that statement, Stephens also said the Executive Committee met last week "and, unlike many of our peers across the world and in Houston, unanimously voted to use cash on hand to honor our financial commitments to our full-time employees (dancers, staff, and full-time teachers) through the end of the current fiscal year. After a serious review of our finances, the Executive Committee agreed that this was the responsible, humane and correct course of action."

Ensemble Theatre announced Sunday that it was cancelling the rest of its 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus. Like most other theaters in Houston, it is asking ticket holders to donate the cost of their tickets since without the performances or its now cancelled fund raising gala, its finances are uncertain at best.

Ticket holders should contact boxoffice@ensemblehouston.com for ticket options. Please wait until April 6 to attempt to reach the theater by phone at 713-520-0055.

Catastrophic Theatre made a full recording of its production The Hunchback Variations, available for free on YouTube. According to Shayna Schlosberg, managing direction of Catastrophic, during the tie they are under sStay At Home orders, they will be presenting other recordings of their productions.

Main Street Theater has launched an ambitious online program, Art Together with Main Street Theater.There will be four components with regular, free online offerings:

MST@Home: You’ve come to our house all these years – now let us come to yours. We’ll have artists sharing monologues and songs, designers sharing artwork, directors sharing stories, all via short videos. TY Tuesdays: Offerings for our Theater for Youth audience members and their families in the form of short videos and activity attachments. Collaboration Classes: Short, online theater classes for children – or anyone who wants to have a little fun! Part of the Art Series Online: We’ll continue our MainStage Part of the Art Series online with discussions via Zoom so that we can talk together live. Free and open to all, as always. Please note: these will take a little longer to arrange, but they are in the works. Main Street will post Art Together offerings on these platforms: MainStreetTheater.com

Houston Grand Opera, which cancelled the rest of its 2019-20 season, is looking forward to the fall when its 2020-21 season hopes to start with Carmen and Werther. In the meantime, HGO is sharing the finale from its 2000 production of Carmen.