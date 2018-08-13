Idris Elba Definitely Will Or Won't Be Your Next James Bond

It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas or Be Kind to Animals Week; it's when we once again speculate about who's going to be the next James Bond!

What makes this occasion so special is that it has no set schedule. Unlike other holidays, the Bond Speculation Period occurs only intermittently, and with no specific date. The last time we enjoyed a healthy BSP was 2015, when current 007 Daniel Craig was still hemming and hawing over whether or not to stick it out for the 25th (officially recognized) entry in the franchise. Speculation was rampant on this here very site about who it could be, with Idris Elba (The Wire, Luther, Thor) topping my own personal list of preferences.

We all know how that turned out: Craig agreed to his (already contractually obligated) fifth go-round and the as-yet untitled “Bond25” will be released next year, marking Craig’s last lap with the license to kill. That means, for the first time in more than 13 years, the door is open for a new Bond.