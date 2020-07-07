 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Four winning new plays will be showcased.
Poster art

Landing Theatre Company Moves Its Playwriting Festival Online

Houston Press | July 7, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

The New American Voices Playwriting Festival, now in its ninth year, will move online this year because of the coronavirus, its sponsor The Landing Theatre Company has announced.

The festival, originally planned for April, will now take place July 28 through August 2. In addition to the four new winning plays, eight workshops have been added with industry professionals on the panels.

More than 550 blind submissions were entered in this year's festival. The winning plans include New Galileos by Anne Berryman of New York, NY; Queen of Sad Mischance by John Minigan from Framington, MA; Agathe by Angela J. Davis form Los Angeles, CA and The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and the Fallout Five by Kirby Fields from New York, NY.

This year's festival is also designed to bring attention to the artists affected by the shutdown caused by the pandemic. A portion of the funds generated by the festival will be contributed to The Actor's Fund and the Greater Houston Area Arts Relief Fund, both of which benefit artists.

“We believe we have a great national platform this year and can raise a significant amount of money to help artists with it,” said Landing’s Executive Artistic Director David Rainey. “We’re going to try. That’s all any of us can do.”

In addition to accepting donations ($10 suggested), the company has created a VIP Festival Package for $150. There are only 80 available. While the actual events are all free, the VIP Festival Package buys the purchaser a Virtual Gift Bag with discounts and give-aways from many retailers, admission to exclusive Playwright Salons to interact with the playwrights after each play reading, and an invitation to the final Closing Toast to the Playwrights at the end of the festival.

All events are free and online but reservations are required. Tickets are on Eventbrite: 2020 New American Voices Playwriting Festival. For more information, visit landingtheatre.org.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

2020 NEW AMERICAN VOICES PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

Tuesday, July 28
7pm CST - The State of Broadway

Wednesday, July 29
11am CST - Writing and Producing the One Person Show
3pm CST - Writing for Devised Theatre
7pm CST - Writing with Cultural Intentionality

Thursday, July 30
3pm CST - The Virtue of Virtual
7pm CST - THE NEW GALILEOS by Amy Berryman

Friday, July 31
11am CST - What I'd Tell My Younger Self: Real Talk for Young Writers
3pm CST - Getting Past the World Premiere
7pm CST - QUEEN OF SAD MISCHANCE by John Minigan

Saturday, August 1
3pm CST - The Future of American Regional Theatre
7pm CST - AGATHE by Angela J. Davis

Sunday, August 2
3pm CST - THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI: AN ORAL HISTORY OF PRESLEY COX AND THE FALLOUT FIVE by Kirby Fields 

 
