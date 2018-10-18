 


Meet Master of Horror Mick Garris At Horrorthon 4 This SundayEXPAND
Horrorthon

Meet Master of Horror Mick Garris At Horrorthon 4 This Sunday

Pete Vonder Haar | October 18, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Now that fall is truly in the air here in Houston, it's time to get in the Halloween spirit as well. To that end, you should drag your bones down to the Edwards Marq*E for Horrorthon 2018.

Director Mick Garris will be the guest of honor this Sunday (October 21), and will be hosting a screening of Critters 2:The Main Course, with a pre-screening Q&A at 7 PM, followed by a "secret" screening at 10 PM. Several episodes of the Showtime series Masters of Horror will also be aired, and Friday the 13th's Ari Lehman will be on hand as well.

Doors open at 3:00 PM. Tickets are free with any of the following:

- A bag of non-perishable food donated to the Houston Food Bank between 10/01 and 10/20
- A new unwrapped toy for Toys For Tots
- Donate blood between 10/01 and 10/20 at any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, or donate at the blood drives being held at the Marq*E on Saturday (12 - 6 PM) and Sunday (10:30 AM - 3 PM). Go to giveblood.org to schedule.

There will also be door prizes and raffle drawings, as well as the chance to purchase a variety of horror memorabilia. Halloween is on a Wednesday this year, so Horrorthon 4 is 2018's best chance for an all-day frightfest in 2018. 

 
Pete Vonder Haar writes for the Houston Press and Village Voice. He likes Irish whiskey, Sumatran coffee, and Mexican wrestling.

