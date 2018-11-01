Alley Theatre Announces Its New Artistic Director

After a six-month search, the Alley Theatre has announced its new artistic director: Rob Melrose, a freelance director who formerly was the artistic director and co-founder of Cutting Ball Theater in San Francisco.

Melrose, who has been working in theaters across the country, has directed at The Public Theater, The Guthrie Theater, The Old Globe, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and PlayMakers Rep. Melrose has also written plays himself and worked as a translator. Among the plays he's translated are Woyzeck, Ubu Roi, Pelleas & Melisande and No Exit.