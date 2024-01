Spiritual Sequels are Better Than Video Game Remakes

One of the games I was most excited about in 2023 was the remake of Super Mario RPG for the Switch . I bought it the day it came out and had it beat within a couple of days. The game is a masterpiece from the SNES era, and the remake is visually gorgeous. I was instantly transported back to being a high school kid and loved every minute of it.But when it was time to do my Game of the Year list , I didn’t even consider it. You know what I did consider?, which didn’t make it on the list simply because I didn’t finish it in time. I’m hip-deep in it now, and it’s absolutely lovely.is a game that would never have existed without. Its timed hit mechanic is lifted straight frombut improved upon to a remarkable level. While theremake also iterates a bit on the mechanic (timed hits now do splash damage), it’s a very minor change compared to, which weaves timed hits into charging a combo meter or empowering your next attack.isn’t the only gameis, let’s be kind, borrowing from. There are jokes lifted right from the old SNES classic, as well as musical themes, boss designs, and level assets that sometimes feel likewith the serial numbers sanded off.Yes, it’s derivative, but fans have been clamoring for a remake/remaster offor decades and gotten only stony silence. The last major re-release was on the Nintendo DS, and it did little but add some optional dungeons that were, frankly, not worth exploring.basically said, “if you’re not going to get off your asses and do something with, we’ll do it.”And it’s better thanwas.incorporates several generations of game design improvements. It’s not that there’s anything especially wrong with. It’s still as fun to play as it was in 1995, but it’s very much of its time.feels more epic despite being about as long and containing more or less the same amount of content. Writing has improved, backgrounds have gotten better even within the pseudo-16-bit palette, and enemy encounters have finer polish. It’s a lot of little improvements that are just easier becauseis learning fromandwithout the burden of being them.I remember being so excited for. I am a huge Metroidvania junkie, and seeing the series return to its roots after years playing around in other genres was welcome. Then I booted it up and was just kind of bored. It was gorgeous, had some interesting mechanics, and was definitely a 2Dgame, but it was also too little too late.The genre has moved on from its originators. I finishedfor the first time in 2023 (I never owned it originally, and have always balked at paying as much as official stores usually charge), and the whole time I thought of how I would rather be playing. The latter game is essentially a remake of the former with all thebits pulled out to avoid Konami’s copyright wrath, but it’s also just better. There are more questlines, character development, customization of playstyle, and boss variety.Whencame out, it felt like the people who made it ignored everything the Metroidvania genre had done since it invented the concept. Imagine a beloved wrestler from the WWE Attitude era walks into the ring, looking great, but still busting out the same moves and mic skills as if no time had passed.That’s. It just wasn’t new anymore, certainly not as good as, or (my favorite from last year). What new things it tried, it did rather shoddily. There’s no excuse for a parry mechanic being that bad in 2021.Maybe it’s time to start appreciating classics as classics instead of something that needs continued high-level resources from major studios. There’s a reason you see comparatively fewer spiritual successors to. It’s because Nintendo has spent the last decade and change actually improving the way 2Dworks.was amazing in part because it was an evolution of, something new and good, while maintaining what we love in a 2DAt this point, I’m not sure I even want aremake or another Konami-led sidescroller. Iforare any indication, these legacy properties are treated like fragile glass that should be preserved rather than living things to be grown.I’m not going to pretend I wouldn’t buy a HD 2D version ofor a polished up version ofthe second they came out, but it’s the difference between enjoying a 4K restored version of an old movie and watching a new one.Really interesting things are being done with classic turned based JRPGs, Metroidvanias, PS1-style horror games, and other sub-genres. They’re being put out by new, forward-thinking game makers who want to mix an appreciation of the past with the continued evolution of game design.was a monument, right down to failing to fix things in the original that were crap (getting the Super Suit, anyone?). The monument had a fresh coat of paint, some nice benches and landscaping, but it was still dead.is alive. Ultimately, that’s better for gaming and art in the long run.