Houston Ballet Decides to Close Down the Rest of its 2019-20 Season

There will be no rescheduled date for Romeo & Juliet this season for the Houston Ballet.

In fact there won't be anything for the rest of the season as today, Houston Ballet is announcing today that despite earlier hopes that it would be able to resume its coronavirus-disrupted 2019-20 season, that just isn't going to happen.

Cancelling the rest of the season means audiences won't be seeing the mixed rep Forged in Houston program (that had been rescheduled for May 21-31). Romeo & Juliet choreographed by Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch was to have been seen June 4-14.

Related Stories Some of the Latest Changes to Houston's Performing Arts Scene Coming to You

From Houston to the World has also been cancelled as have the ballet's community performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and a tour to Spain that had been planned for this summer.

In a statement released by press release, Welch said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we have canceled the rest of the season,” says Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch AM. “We have survived against the odds before, and we will again. We are dedicated to returning stronger than ever and bringing the art of ballet back to the city of Houston and our community. We are with you and cannot wait to see you on the other side of all of this.”

As other performing arts organizations have done, the ballet is asking ticket holders to donate the cost of their tickets to Houston Ballet.

"The Board of Trustees announced at the end of March that Houston Ballet’s full-time staff and dancers will be paid for the remainder of the season, but the nonprofit will need the support of its patrons more than ever to recover from this continued crisis," the press statement said.

During its absence from the Wortham Center, the ballet has launced HB at Home, a series of short videos on its IGTV and Facebook pages. The videos give a behind the scenes look at dancers as well as free ballet classes for all the people stuck at home.

Season subscribers and single ticket holders for Houston Ballet’s 2020 performances of Forged in Houston, Romeo & Juliet and From Houston to the World can visit HoustonBallet.org or call 713-227- 2787 for more information on next steps.