Alley Theatre Cancels All Performances of The Odyssey

The Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre is cancelling all performances of The Odyssey. All patrons will receive a refund for their tickets. Guest Services has contacted patrons by email and will be receiving phone calls to confirm.



“We knew going into this production the scope was difficult, and we thought it was appropriately resourced,” said Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “Despite our best intentions and efforts, we are cancelling The Odyssey because it is impossible to bring this production to completion.”



“We recognize this is inconvenient for our patrons and schools scheduled to attend this production, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” said Managing Director Dean Gladden.



Alley Theatre has just released a statement that it is canceling its production of The Odyssey which began in previews a few days ago. Its Wednesday press night was first moved to this Friday, but now Alley is saying that it won't go on at all.The statement:As we noted in our preview, this adaptation of The Odyssey set Homer's classic tale of the trials and tribulations of its hero Odysseus in the Caribbean, where the late playwright Derek Walcott (a Nobel Prize winner for Literature) grew up.It was to have run through April 23.