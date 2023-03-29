Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Stage

Alley Theatre Cancels All Performances of The Odyssey

March 29, 2023 1:14PM

Turns out Penelope (Vanessa R. Butler) will have to wait even longer to deliver this particular version of The Odyssey. Seen here with Gabriel Lawrence in the role of Odysseus.
Turns out Penelope (Vanessa R. Butler) will have to wait even longer to deliver this particular version of The Odyssey. Seen here with Gabriel Lawrence in the role of Odysseus. Photo by Lynn Lane

Alley Theatre has just released a statement that it is canceling its production of The Odyssey which began in previews a few days ago. Its Wednesday press night was first moved to this Friday, but now Alley is saying that it won't go on at all.

The statement:

The Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre is cancelling all performances of The Odyssey. All patrons will receive a refund for their tickets. Guest Services has contacted patrons by email and will be receiving phone calls to confirm.
“We knew going into this production the scope was difficult, and we thought it was appropriately resourced,” said Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “Despite our best intentions and efforts, we are cancelling The Odyssey because it is impossible to bring this production to completion.”
“We recognize this is inconvenient for our patrons and schools scheduled to attend this production, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” said Managing Director Dean Gladden.
As we noted in our preview, this adaptation of The Odyssey set Homer's classic tale of the trials and tribulations of its hero Odysseus in the Caribbean, where the late playwright Derek Walcott (a Nobel Prize winner for Literature) grew up.

It was to have run through April 23. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Contact: Margaret Downing

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation