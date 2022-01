Here's Your Presumptive 2022 Movie Preview

THE SEQUELS

THE CARTOONS







THE SUPERHEROES

THE REBOOOTS

EVERYTHING ELSE

Movie theaters made something of a comeback in 2021, with dual release strategies fading and more and more new movies advertising as "only in theaters." Even so, studios still hedged their bets, shoving several major features to next year or beyond.Any 2022 preview, therefore, comes with the caveat that some of these titles may once again be delayed thanks to a pandemic that lingers in large part due to the continued reluctance of a group of vocal morons to getting a vaccine that would allow us to get back to something resembling our normal lives.Not that anyone really wants to see that newmovie, but enough is enough.I think I had this on my list of most-anticipated movies of 2021 and my position hasn't changed. Kinda wish I hadn't seen the bear in the preview, though.Think of this as the less fun. And they swapped out a problematic Johnny Depp for a problematic Armie Hammer. Kinky My concept of a "new era" involces the Crawleys et. al being replaced with teenage influencers who have to save the Abbey from a Brexit-obsessed politician. Imagine my disappointment.They're replacing Depp all over the place. Here, Mads Mikkelsen steps in as the evil wizard Grindelwald. Too bad they can't do anything about the author.The last update on this was that Mindy Kaling was finishing the script and MGM had confirmed a May, 2022 release date. I guess making movies during a pandemic is hard Declining military recruitment quotas and Tom Cruise's ego will prove to be a profitable combo. And is it too much to ask for Miles Teller to share Anthony "Goose" Edwards' fate?They got the band back together (Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill) to - presumably - team up with the new kids to finally hunt down and kill the franchise's greatest menace: BD Wong's Dr. Wu.I still firmly believe Tom Cruise is going to die filming one of these movies and the end result will be the greatest action sequence ever filmed. Reminds me of Bill Hicks' idea to use terminally ill people as stunt performers.Ends? Don't threaten me with a good time.It won't happen, but the greatest climax to this series would be the return of Mr. T.James Cameron originally planned on a 2014 release for Avatar 2, followed by one other sequel. Now there are movies planned through 2028. Far be it from me to bet against Cameron, but who is really asking formore movies in this universe? Aside from Papyrus font enthusiasts , I mean.It finally happened: a shameless cash grab that even Adam Sandler doesn't want to be a part of. Good work, everybody.Sometimes it's gratifying to release a movie that requires no effort on the part of those coming up with the titles for the inevitable porn version.A kid who turns into a red panda when angry is a cute concept, but what are the odds Disney will be able to resist an Incredible Hulk crossover?I never saw the original Sonic, but I appreciate that Robotnik's (Jim Carrey) mustache is more historically accurate here.Not a sequel to the Will Ferrell/Mark Wahlberg comedy, unfortunately. A voice cast that includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, and Awkwafina is certainly tempting.No indication whether or not this will be non-canonical or not.Please inject Tim Allen's indignation at not being asked to reprise his Toy Story role directly into my veins.The Minions are known for attaching themselves to villains, yet conveniently took a powder during the mid-20th century. Ultimately a good thing, since their antics probably wouldn't be as funny under Stalin.In looking up the plot synopsis for this, I went down a rabbit hole regarding one of writer/directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon's earlier efforts, the Geico Caveman sitcom . Wow. Anyway, I'm sure this will be just fine.While it's amusing that the superhero stranglehold on movie studios means third-tier characters like "The Living Vampire" are getting big budget films, I still want Blade to show up and groin kick Lared Leto to death., an angry Batman.The Dr. Strange stuff was the weakest part of, so I hope they're finally going to find some way to make this "multiverse" crap interesting.Taika Waititi took the character with the worst Marvel track record and ended up with a top 10 MCU movie. Time will tell if he can recapture the magic post-(and without hot Death Goth Cate Blanchett), but I'm here for it.Speaking of Marvel, they were able to make not one but two successful movies about characters almost nobody heard of/cared about (the Guardians of the Galaxy). Warner Bros.' patchwork attempt at building its own extended universe fills me with less confidence.So this is *not* about Kurt Busiek's hero from his award-winningrun, or Matt Hawkins' Top Cow character, but ratherwriter Bragi Schut's digital comic. Okay then.If they kill Spider-Ham, we riot.It's Andy Muschietti gets first crack at picking up the pieces of the so-called SnyderVerse. Not sure if even Michael Keaton's Batman is up to that task.Hoo boy. Ryan Coogler's job was tricky enough just dealing with the aftermath of his star's death, then his presumptive lead started saying a bunch of stupid shit. Just give Lupita Nyong'o the title already.And so on. Hey, here's an idea: let Scorsese direct the next Superman movie.The hell with this. The real question is whether Courtney Cox will be revising her role as Julie Winston in the upcomingreboot?The ninth movie in the franchise is a direct sequel to the 1974 original, and all because — get this — Lionsgate lost the rights to the character because of delays in the release of 2017's. I wouldn't hold out hope for a Matthew McConaughey/Renée Zellweger reunion, either.It it walks likeand it talks like...AKAShut up, I'm actually excited about this one.Huh, they finally greenlitThe moon finally gets revenge on humanity for not cleaning up all that garbage we left up there.I know a lot of dudes who would've been thrilled for this movie in 2009. One of them is Nathan Fillion.The legendary Michelle Yeoh stars as an interdimensional badass in a movie directed by the folks who gave us. If that doesn't pique your curiosity, you have my sympathies.Similarly, a "Viking revenge epic" from the director ofandmight have a ... specific appeal. I imagine the presence of Alexander Skarsgård's abs will help.Don't lie, you're looking forward to a Baz Luhrmann-choreographed toilet death sequence as much as I am.Little is known about Jordan Peele's follow-up to 2019'sexcept that it stars Daniel () Kaluuya and Keke Palmer and is probably not a feature-length version of that octopus meme We've officially wrung out the "killer crocodilian" movie and have moved on to "killer lion." Idris Elba is here to sweeten the pot.I'd say it's surprising that it took this long to make a movie about Emmett Till's mother's struggle to get justice for her son, but then [waves hands]. Yeah.About the only thing recommending this is the prospect of George Clooney and Julia Roberts playing a (presumably) bitterly divorced couple. Asshole Clooney is always worth a watch.Can Hollywood introspectively examine the role it's played in decades of sexual harassment and abuse? I guess it's a win that Harvey Weinstein's former company isn't involved with this.If Kasi Lemmons includes a dramatization of the "crack is wack" interview , I'll buy a physical copy of every Whitney Houston CD.Damien Chazelle follows upandwith a movie about Hollywood's Golden Age that somehow doesn't star Ryan Gosling.