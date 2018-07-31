Snowed In (a Claustrophobic's Horror) — Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap — Returns to the Alley

Talk about a really bad first day. Mollie Ralston and her husband Giles have just opened their bed and breakfast and they get hit by some really bad weather. By the next day they and all their paid guests are snowed in. Meanwhile, they've heard a radio report that a woman has been murdered nearby and that the culprit is still on the loose.

"Not only do they get snowed in but they are potentially snowed in with someone trying who is trying to kill them all," says Alley Resident Theatre Company member Melissa Pritchett who plays Mollie.

Yes it's the return of a classic audience pleaser: Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap once again poised to show off the ensemble skills of the Alley Theatre company members.