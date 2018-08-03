Artists Critique the Horrors of Mass Incarceration in CAMH's Group Show

America will never regain true greatness as long as it remains the title-holder for having the largest prison population in the world. Along with those mass incarcerations come a litany of sins, including abuse of power, injustice, prejudice and broken families.

In assembling the "Walls Turned Sideways: Artists Confront the Justice System" exhibit for the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Guest Curator Risa Puleo zoomed in on those artists who were not just commenting on our societal woes, but who also were effecting change.

The Oakland Projects (1991-2001) are a series of collaborative installations. Shown: Suzanne Lacy, Code 33: Emergency, Clear the Air! (performance still), 1999. Performance by Suzanne Lacy, Julio Morales and Unique Holland. Photo by Michelle Baughan, image and work courtesy of the artist

"I wanted to think about artists who were using their artwork to engage with community rather than showing a problem," says Puleo. She calls to mind artists like Suzanne Lacy who, over a period of ten years, collaborated with adults and youth in the Oakland, California area to find a way to rebuild trust with police after 1992's Los Angeles riots. And Chicago artist/activist Mary Patten, organizer of the Chicago Torture Justice Memorials, who fought for the victims of police brutality.