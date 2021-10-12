Iconic Songs, Jealousy and Death Take to the Stage Once Again in HGO's Carmen

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

















Jealousy is never a good thing in real life but as part of the plot ofit makes for some great, classic opera.Houston Grand Opera has brought back Bizet's, this time with former HGO studio artist (2012-14) Carolyn Sproule in the demanding lead role. Originally scheduled for a year ago, plans for this production had to be shuffled aside thanks to the pandemic. Now with all sorts of safety procedures in place, the singers and dancers will take to the stage at the Wortham.Sproule, a graduate of The Julliard School who got her master's at Rice University and went to the Metropolitan Opera in New York after leaving Houston, describes Carmen as "an iconic mezzo soprano role. It's been a dream for several years to sing it." Besides the "Habanera" aria performed in the first act, the part gave the Canadian a chance to play what she calls "a rich, powerful character. It's a joy and in many ways a challenge to portray her."Bizet set his opera in Spain around 1830. As it opens, Carmen, one of the cigarette factory workers, catches the eye of soldier Don Jose. Don Jose becomes infatuated with her and in escalating fashion abandons both his duties (he allows Carmen to escape and becomes involved with the smugglers she associates with) and his childhood sweetheart.Carmen becomes enamored of the bullfighter Escamillo and tells Don Jose to return to his Micaela. Instead, filled with rage and jealousy, Don Jose decides if he can't have Carmen, no one can and sets out on a course that can only lead to tragedy.This particular production has all of the great drama and music associated with Carmen — the Toreador song anyone? — but also what Sproule says is "a really unique concept telling the story also through dance. I haven’t really seen a Carmen like this anywhere else."Sproule says she fell in love with Julie Andrews () when she was 5 years old which is when she started singing. Her parents considered her too young for the voice lessons she wanted so instead she started with piano, dance and acting.When she was 12 she finally got her voice lessons and initially wanted to do musical theater. But her teacher wanted her to train classically. She says it was listening to Maria Callas recordings that made her decide opera was the way to go.She grew up in Montreal, but at age 15 when her parents moved to Charlestown S.C, she headed for boarding school at Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan for one year before transferring to a high school just outside of Austin.Asked why audiences should buy tickets for this production of Carmen, Sproule says "You have compelling characters, an exciting story and great music," Sproule says. "And great dancing too."It’s a wonderful cast. it’s a really young cast and it’s almost entirely current and former HGO Studio members. It’s such a fresh great energy."