Disney Princess: The Concert Coming to Smart Financial Centre With Songs Galore

It's a concert performance in which the singers won't be playing dress-up but they strongly encourage the audience to do just that.features Broadway actresses singing the songs you remember from some of the Disney Show's biggest hits. Although its title says princesses, it's covers the songs and characters of Disney queens as well.Cast members include Christy Altomare, Broadway's original Anya in, Susan Egan, Broadway's original Belle inand the voice of Meg in; Isabelle McCalla, Broadway's Jasmine in; and Syndee Winters, Broadway's Nala in"We're just touring the country bringing the music of the animated films to life. Any movie that has a princess in it, we're singing about it," Winters says.Besides the singing, the actresses will be sharing stories about their behind the scenes experiences with these Disney shows. But when they do sing, they'd really like it if anyone so inclined felt moved to join in.Winters, who says she's a huge fan of the Disney princess catalog, has been touring the country since February with this concert presentation and says they've been surprised at all the crowds they've attracted. One of the things she talks about during the concert was how important it was to her to be Nala on Broadway."I tell the story of my journey with the Lion King and what it means to me and what it means to a little girl who looks like me in the audience, to see me on stage." Now with Halle Bailey as Ariel in a new live action version of, Winters says she is so excited to bring diversity further into the Disney lexicon.She first got interested in musical theater in a 6th grade production at a free five-week summer program in Brentwood on Long Island. Although she didn't get the part she wanted inby Maurice Sendak with music by Carole King, she enjoyed the rehearsal process and the sense of camaraderie so much, she decided to continue.During the concert actresses sing solos some of the time and join in four-part harmonies for other songs. Meanwhile, clips from the shows they're singing from are projected on a 45-foot LED screen in the background."This is a celebration of Disney princess films, but it's also a celebration of women supporting women, being courageous and kind. Four Broadway stars getting together and just supporting each other on stage. "When asked what she'd like to say to any potential audience members, Winters got right to the point."Don't be late. I would tell them don't be late You don't want to miss one minute of this show."